NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 3,086 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $11,428,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $198.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

