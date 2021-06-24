NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 7,675 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 140.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $43,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

