NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL opened at $198.50 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $11,428,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

