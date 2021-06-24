NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $981,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $131.68 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

