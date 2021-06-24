NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

