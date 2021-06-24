NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $482.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

