NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 43,862 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

