NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 415.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.37. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $525.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

