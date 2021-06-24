NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $950,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

