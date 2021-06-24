Niftyx Protocol Price Down 25.1% This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $287,309.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

