NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 136.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 977.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 132,204 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 21.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.51.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.54. 379,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

