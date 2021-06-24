Nimiq Hits Market Capitalization of $37.84 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $37.84 million and approximately $804,281.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.75 or 0.05792832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.10 or 0.01441292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00393642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00121968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00662129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00386490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007135 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038695 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,595,880,339 coins and its circulating supply is 7,934,380,339 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

