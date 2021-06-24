nmcn (LON:NMCN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of nmcn (LON:NMCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NMCN stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. nmcn has a 52 week low of GBX 111.73 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.91. The company has a market cap of £12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.

nmcn Company Profile

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

