nmcn (LON:NMCN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of nmcn (LON:NMCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
NMCN stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. nmcn has a 52 week low of GBX 111.73 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.91. The company has a market cap of £12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.
nmcn Company Profile
