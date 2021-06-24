Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 21,678,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,076,953. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 254,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nokia by 93.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 80,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

