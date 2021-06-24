Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.41

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 1759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $611.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

