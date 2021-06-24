Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordex presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77. Nordex has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

