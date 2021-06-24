Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.