North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$20.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.37. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$21.00. The firm has a market cap of C$576.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at C$37,517,004. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

