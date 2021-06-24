North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

TSE:NOA opened at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.37. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$576.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

