Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $338,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

