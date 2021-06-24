Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Tesla by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $66,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Tesla stock traded up $18.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $674.61. The company had a trading volume of 219,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $649.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

