Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

VBK traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.23. 92,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

