Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

