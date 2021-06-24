Northern Trust Corp Sells 96,861 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,748,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $94,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,626. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.