Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.28 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

