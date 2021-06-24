NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NOW by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

