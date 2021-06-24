Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.93, but opened at $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 33,433 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $14,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

