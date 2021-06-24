Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Critical Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and Getinge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Getinge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.78 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.40 Getinge $3.25 billion 2.92 $353.05 million $1.57 23.78

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Getinge 11.06% 18.66% 8.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Getinge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getinge beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

