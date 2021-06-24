Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 24.47 and last traded at 24.68. Approximately 67,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,749,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

