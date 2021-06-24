Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $866,904.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00162974 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,802.35 or 0.99800688 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

