Odyssey (OCN) Price Down 38.7% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $439,473.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00617971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

