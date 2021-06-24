OG Fan Token Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00011493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $893,113.00 worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001145 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

