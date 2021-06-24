Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,343 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

