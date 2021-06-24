Open Platform Trading Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $42,828.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00615031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00077153 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

