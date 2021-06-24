Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,108. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

