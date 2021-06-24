Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

