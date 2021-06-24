PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. PAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $865.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.30. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

