PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. 15,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,974 shares of company stock worth $2,615,194. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.