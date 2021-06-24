Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,069 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.