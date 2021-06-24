Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.73 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

