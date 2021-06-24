Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,355.75 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

