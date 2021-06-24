Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,674 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

