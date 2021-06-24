Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.