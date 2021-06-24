Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$16.62 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.87.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.5399998 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

