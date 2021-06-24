Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAX. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE PAX opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.42 million and a PE ratio of 33.42. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,054,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,388,000.

About Patria Investments

