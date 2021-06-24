Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

