Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

