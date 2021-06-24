PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PCTEL by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 230,157 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 187,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCTI shares. TheStreet lowered PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

PCTEL stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.32.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

