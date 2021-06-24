PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 29,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.
About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)
PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.