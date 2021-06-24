PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 29,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 532,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 74,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

