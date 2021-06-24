PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Hits $683,548.18

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 179% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $683,548.18 and $1,827.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.